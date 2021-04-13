RAMP Achieves Market Capitalization of $187.88 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded up 15% against the US dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $187.88 million and approximately $36.20 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00055857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00019805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00087795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.60 or 0.00630876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00038961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032222 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,852,441 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

