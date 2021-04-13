Poolz Finance Price Up 30.2% Over Last 7 Days (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $46.35 or 0.00073181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $73.41 million and $17.71 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00067078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00261628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.95 or 0.00685097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,868.20 or 0.99253960 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00020781 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.76 or 0.00867933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

