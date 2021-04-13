Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report sales of $77.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the highest is $85.86 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $215.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $542.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.50 million to $630.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $866.58 million, with estimates ranging from $774.66 million to $995.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. 617,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,301.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,404 shares of company stock worth $2,082,820 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 36,870 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 43,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $23,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

