Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE NXC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. 8,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

