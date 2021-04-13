ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 1,043.5% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ENGGY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. 15,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,716. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

