SAP (NYSE:SAP) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.69-1.69 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.657-7.657 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an outperformer rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.92.

NYSE SAP traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.92. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

