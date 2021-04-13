SAP (NYSE:SAP) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) updated its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.69-1.69 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.657-7.657 billion.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised shares of SAP to an outperformer rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.92.
NYSE SAP traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.92. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.