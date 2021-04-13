JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.88

Shares of JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 11899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Several analysts have commented on JFEEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JFE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. JFE had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

