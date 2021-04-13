Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 12-Month High at $531.22

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $531.22 and last traded at $524.78, with a volume of 107987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $525.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $475.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

