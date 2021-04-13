General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE GAM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.56. 15,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,907. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 93,053 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 123,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

