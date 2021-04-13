General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE GAM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.56. 15,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,907. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th.
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.