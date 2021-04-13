Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Down 92.8% in March

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,933. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 34,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $488,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 113,452 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 85,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.