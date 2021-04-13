$0.09 EPS Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Bally’s posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BALY. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

BALY stock traded down $6.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,310,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,844. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.91 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31.

In other news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,777 shares of company stock worth $16,703,543 in the last 90 days. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $7,483,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $804,000.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

