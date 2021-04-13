Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,651 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.49. The stock had a trading volume of 389,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,733. The company has a market capitalization of $414.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

