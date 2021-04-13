Brokerages Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LGND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,088.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 110,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,308. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -146.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

