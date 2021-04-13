TERA (TERA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $253,978.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TERA has traded up 65.9% against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a market capitalization of $20.92 million and $253,978.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

