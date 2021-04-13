Short Interest in QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Rises By 1,250.0%

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QSEP traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 29,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,726. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. QS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Get QS Energy alerts:

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for QS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.