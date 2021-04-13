Zacks: Analysts Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.24 Million

Analysts expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will post $10.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.50 million. Exagen reported sales of $9.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $48.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.90 million to $48.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $60.59 million, with estimates ranging from $59.67 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 million.

XGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 28,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $448,616.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,871,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $208.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.32.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

