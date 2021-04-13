Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) to Hold

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,539,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

