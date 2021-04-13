Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,331. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.