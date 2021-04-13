EvenCoin (EVN) Trading 30% Higher Over Last Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 30% against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $163,890.41 and approximately $133,240.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00068935 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003504 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000081 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 75.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

