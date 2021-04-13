Plian (PI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $536,631.00

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Plian has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Plian coin can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Plian has a market capitalization of $37.92 million and approximately $536,631.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00055854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00085676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.18 or 0.00638798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00039287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032467 BTC.

Plian (PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 818,080,850 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

