Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. 16,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,467. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.73.

Get Aberdeen Global Income Fund alerts:

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.