Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce sales of $225.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $224.07 million to $229.60 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $194.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $881.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $877.60 million to $892.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $994.97 million, with estimates ranging from $975.25 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

TECH stock traded up $16.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $419.45. The company had a trading volume of 284,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $379.01 and a 200 day moving average of $328.03. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $190.38 and a 12 month high of $420.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

