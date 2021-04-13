CryptoAds Marketplace Reaches One Day Volume of $35,040.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 8% lower against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $526,549.54 and approximately $35,040.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00067104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00259617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.79 or 0.00686133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,864.35 or 0.99433812 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020749 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.89 or 0.00863443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars.

