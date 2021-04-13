Patientory Trading 18.9% Higher Over Last Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Patientory coin can now be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $11,898.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00055994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00085440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.72 or 0.00638570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00038668 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

