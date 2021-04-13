Honest Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Honest has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $32,320.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Honest has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00067104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00259617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.79 or 0.00686133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,864.35 or 0.99433812 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020749 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $545.89 or 0.00863443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

