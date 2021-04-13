Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Drops By 87.9%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 77,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $15.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

