Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Haynes International Put Options (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,431 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,434% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Haynes International by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Haynes International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,517,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAYN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. 46,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.51 million, a P/E ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 1.56. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $72.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.04%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

