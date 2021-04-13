MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at CIBC

Equities research analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MAG. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. 472,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,019. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12. MAG Silver has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -81.04 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in MAG Silver by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 60,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,188,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,360,000 after purchasing an additional 265,386 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 942,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after buying an additional 290,290 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

