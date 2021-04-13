Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

