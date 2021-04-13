easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in March

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ESYJY traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 17,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,492. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

