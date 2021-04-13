American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Down 99.9% in March

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,419,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HIPH stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. 7,242,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,160,090. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. American Premium Water has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
American Premium Water Company Profile
