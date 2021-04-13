American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Down 99.9% in March

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,419,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HIPH stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Tuesday. 7,242,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,160,090. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. American Premium Water has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

American Premium Water Company Profile

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

