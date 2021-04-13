Oxygen Achieves Market Capitalization of $153.56 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Oxygen has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $153.56 million and $4.08 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $3.06 or 0.00004839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000833 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

