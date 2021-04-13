Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to announce $49.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $51.04 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $47.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $205.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.63 billion to $206.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $224.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $209.07 billion to $238.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,593 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after buying an additional 140,609 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 25.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 261.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,572. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $120.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.