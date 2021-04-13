National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report $165.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.32 million and the lowest is $163.07 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $174.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $671.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $653.24 million to $678.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $710.62 million, with estimates ranging from $657.50 million to $729.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 171,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 208.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 301,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. 25,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,783. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

