Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells 20,628 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $433,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00.

NASDAQ:HARP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $643.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 230,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,161 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

