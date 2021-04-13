Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,760,776.62 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 55,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,760,776.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,142,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,546,460.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,202. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 35,900.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 359,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 162,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, XXEC Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $5,645,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.
Bentley Systems Company Profile
There is no company description available for Bentley Systems Inc
Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.