Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Director John K. Wulff Sells 6,000 Shares

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CE traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $151.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,800. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 101.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Celanese by 13.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 38.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

