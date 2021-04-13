Spire (SR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Spire (NYSE: SR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

4/7/2021 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

3/25/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Spire had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

3/4/2021 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

2/25/2021 – Spire was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

2/25/2021 – Spire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Spire was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

SR stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.26. 6,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Spire in the third quarter worth about $591,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 14.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Spire by 14.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 191.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

