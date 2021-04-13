JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

JOAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. 20,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,586. JOANN has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

In other news, SVP Robert Will bought 5,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168 in the last quarter.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

