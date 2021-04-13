Gems Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a total market cap of $753,946.61 and $14,565.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00055939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00085277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.90 or 0.00633688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00038683 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

