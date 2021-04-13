OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.74. 8,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $54.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

