Mizuho Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $155.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.46. The stock had a trading volume of 450,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,654,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33. The firm has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1,018.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 113,827 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

