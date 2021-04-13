NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $153,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $608.36 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $257.00 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $532.23 and a 200-day moving average of $537.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.18 billion, a PE ratio of 99.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $665.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.56.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

