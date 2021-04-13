-$0.02 EPS Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Biomerica reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

BMRA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,338. Biomerica has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biomerica by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 296,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biomerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Biomerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Biomerica by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

