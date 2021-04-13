JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Update

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on JMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 56,722 shares of company stock worth $343,187. 58.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JMP Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,257. JMP Group has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $133.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $53.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

