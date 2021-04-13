Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, a growth of 239.1% from the March 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Mind Cure Health stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 719,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,213. Mind Cure Health has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.86.
About Mind Cure Health
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Cure Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Cure Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.