Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, a growth of 239.1% from the March 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Mind Cure Health stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 719,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,213. Mind Cure Health has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.86.

Get Mind Cure Health alerts:

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Mind Cure Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Cure Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.