Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Expands By 250.0%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. 2,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 million, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of Flanigan’s Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

