Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Shares of ARLP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

