Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLFPF. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SLFPF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,895. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

