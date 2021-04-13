OCI’s (OCINF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCINF. Citigroup started coverage on OCI in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ING Group started coverage on OCI in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCINF remained flat at $$21.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. OCI has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $22.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

